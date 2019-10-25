Clothes make the man, as the saying goes, but we’d argue a signature scent is pretty damn influential, too. Fall fragrances especially. They have more depth and complexity than the bright, citrusy scents of summer, adding some intrigue and mystery to a man.

After all, when it comes to men’s grooming, very little changes from one year to the next. Beards grow in the cold, then disappear with the sun. Hairstyle trends make some waves—with celebrities and shows inspiring legions of men to go for something new, like a period-style cut à la Peaky Blinders.

That’s why fragrance is the most exciting part of the industry: Scents evolve with each season, and they transport the recipient like a song. That’s far more than moisturizer or conditioner can do (but please don’t stop using either of those).

Moreover, fall is one of the more dynamic seasons when it comes to scents. Below are five standouts from the 2019 freshman class (No.1 Arquiste Misfit EDP to No.6 Henry Rose Fog EDP), as well as five autumnal alumni (No.6 Costume National Homme EDP to No.10 Chanel Bleu de Chanel EDP) that deserve perennial accolades. Upgrade your signature scent with one of these, and you’ll feel like a new man, guaranteed.

