1. Arquiste Misfit EDP Get It

Misfit is aptly named because of its centerpiece note, patchouli. What was once the scent of choice for the bourgeois was eventually abandoned and left to the bohemians. In other fragrances, patchouli can polarize, but in Misfit, it’s magnetic because of its subtlety. Its newest scent, Arquiste, is another win from one of the fragrance world’s most exciting brands. It’s rounded and soothed by notes of carrot seed, ambrette, tonka, and lavender. Already, I’m getting prompted by friends and strangers, both men and women alike: “What’s that you’re wearing?” That is the highest compliment, and always happens when I wear Arquiste. Since the scent doesn’t launch ‘till December (hey, it’s still technically fall!), you can pre-order now to get it in time for the holidays.

[$190 for 100 ml, shipping late November; parfumo.net]

