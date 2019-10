10. Chanel Bleu de Chanel EDP Get It

Calling this a safe bet would be selling it short. Bleu is one of the all-time classics, and you probably know a few guys who already wear it. It’s one of the few fragrances you can order without smelling and trust that its crisp, woody, and spicy notes will enrapture.

[$120 for 100ml; chanel.com]

