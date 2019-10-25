2. Bvlgari Man Wood Neroli EDP Get It

A citrusy, sunnier addition to Bvlgari’s “Man” collection, Man Wood Neroli embraces the brand’s Italian heritage. In an effort to bottle that Mediterranean essence—primarily of coastal woods and seaside light—this scent is tiered with notes of neroli (of course), cedarwood, leather, and musk. It’s heftier than most Mediterranean scents, but more uplifting than most fall fragrances. For these reasons, Man Wood Neroli is a standout.

[$107 for 100 ml; bulgari.com]

