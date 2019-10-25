3. Confessions of a Rebel Almost Single EDP Get It

The founders of Scentbird already had a good thing going with their fragrance-trial subscription service. (You can try new scents and switch them up by season at low investments.) But now they’re trialing their own signature fragrances. The first line is called Confessions of a Rebel. Almost Single is the definite leader of the lot—and perfect for fall and winter thanks to notes of black pepper, sandalwood, rosemary, and clary sage. It’s heightened with iris and cardamom, too, giving it a playful balance, which the brand calls “spicy recklessness.” We can’t endorse the underlying message, but we can vouch for its aroma.

[$110 for 100 ml; confessionsofarebel.com]

