4. Vam Terrain Fragrance Highlands EDP Get It

The fall’s most intriguing launch is this collaboration between Norlan Glass and acclaimed perfumer Mark Buxton. Together, with Norlan’s creative director, Sruli Recht, Buxton traveled all around Scotland to encapsulate its most notable corners—the Highlands, Isle of Skye, and coasts of Islay. If you’ve got to choose just one (and what a shame that would be), make it Highlands, thanks to the notes that embody Cairngorms National Park: hay, pine needle, cedarwood, oakwood, myrrh, tonka, and watery accord. It’s like crawling out of your tent at sunrise, surrounded by woods, dewy air, and a blanket of optimism. You can pre-order now, as the scent launches in late November.

[$90 for 50 ml; accepting pre-orders at norlanglass.com, shipping late November]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!