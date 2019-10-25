5. Henry Rose Fog EDP Get It

Henry Rose is the olfactive offspring of actress Michelle Pfeiffer. But that doesn’t mean the brand is resting on its laurels, letting the connection do all its work. The offerings are damn good. The best launch, Fog, artfully toes the line between being fresh and musky. Its core note is vetiver, making it ideal for the shoulder seasons and even winter. Just shelve it for summer in favor of Jake’s House.

[$120 for 50 ml; henryrose.com]

