6. Costume National Homme EDP

A scent with many faces—crisp, spicy, woody—Homme is a cold-weather staple for warm personalities. You’ll get brightness from grapefruit; spice from cardamom and cinnamon; and musk from patchouli and sandalwood.

[$165 for 100 ml; us.costumenationalscents.com]

