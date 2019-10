7. Acqua di Parma Colonia Oud EDC Get It

It doesn’t get any more classic than Acqua di Parma’s summery Colonia. So it’s no surprise that the fall-fashioned Oud is just as essential for grayer days. They’ve added gravity and sweetness to the original recipe.

[$245 for 100 ml; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!