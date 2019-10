9. Tom Ford F*cking Fabulous EDP Get It

You don’t invest in a fragrance with this kind of name (and price tag) and expect it to be anything but ab-so-f*ck-ing-lute-ly fabulous. Leather, tonka, and almond combine to deliver on that promise.

[$450 for 100 ml; tomford.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!