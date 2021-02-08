For A Crush GET IT!

Maybe you got yourself a crush you want to make a move on. You’re just waiting for the right time. Well, there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day. And with this bouquet, you will have the right flowers in hand to make an impression. There’s some red in there to indicate you like her, but not enough to overpower her. The purples give her a sense of joy in an exotic, alluring way.

Get It: Pick up the Sweet Thing Bouquet ($73) at ProFlowers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!