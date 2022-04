Addison Triple Strand Necklace GET IT!

A good necklace like this one can make for quite the gift this Mother’s Day. It’s got a simple but very elegant look to it. And that triple strand design will help her stand out from the crowd. At this price, you just can’t go wrong in our eyes.

Get It: Pick up the Addison Triple Strand Necklace ($80) at Kendra Scott

