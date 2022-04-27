The Best Gifts For The Women in Your Life From Kendra Scott

Alex Gold Tone Stainless Steel 35mm Watch GET IT!

If you have the lady in your life that likes to rock a watch on her wrist, this one is gonna make quite the impression. It did so for us with that eye popping design. It’s really that light blue face that makes it feel like the perfect watch for the coming months of warm weather ahead of us. Hard to think that she won’t love this watch.

Get It: Pick up the Alex Gold Tone Stainless Steel 35mm Watch ($248) at Kendra Scott

