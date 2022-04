Davie Sterling Silver Double Diamond Cuff Bracelet GET IT!

Sometimes simplicity packs the most punch. And this sterling silver diamond cuff bracelet is not some overdesigned piece of jewelry. What it is is a piece that is made simply but with a level of style and class that is hard to pass up.

Get It: Pick up the Davie Sterling Silver Double Diamond Cuff Bracelet ($325) at Kendra Scott

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!