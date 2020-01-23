Style

The Best Grooming Products That Use the Calming Powers of Sage

New Agey types swear by the “cleansing” powers of sage, constantly burning dried bundles of the herb to clear negative energy from a room. We can’t vouch for the plant’s effect on auras, but there is good reason to add it to your grooming routine.

 

 

“For many people, sage connotes feelings of freshness,” says Michael Edwards, a Australia-based fragrance expert. “The earthy scent can remind you of a vibrant cleanliness, or it might evoke memories of hearty, comforting home cooking,” he adds.

Which means using products with the herb is a sneaky form of aromatherapy. And it’s more than a moment of Zen.

“Herbalists believe it has astringent qualities, to help calm and soothe skin,” Edwards says.

We’ve rounded up our favorite sage-enhanced essentials, which will have you looking and feeling your best—without having to set anything on fire.

