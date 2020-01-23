New Agey types swear by the “cleansing” powers of sage, constantly burning dried bundles of the herb to clear negative energy from a room. We can’t vouch for the plant’s effect on auras, but there is good reason to add it to your grooming routine.

“For many people, sage connotes feelings of freshness,” says Michael Edwards, a Australia-based fragrance expert. “The earthy scent can remind you of a vibrant cleanliness, or it might evoke memories of hearty, comforting home cooking,” he adds.

Which means using products with the herb is a sneaky form of aromatherapy. And it’s more than a moment of Zen.

“Herbalists believe it has astringent qualities, to help calm and soothe skin,” Edwards says.

We’ve rounded up our favorite sage-enhanced essentials, which will have you looking and feeling your best—without having to set anything on fire.

