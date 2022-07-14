The Best Hiking Gear for Men at lululemon That Won’t Make you Sweat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer time gives us a lot more options to pass the time during our day. We don’t have to be caught up in the house. Being able to branch out and enjoy the glory of mother nature is a true joy. Hiking is one of those activities that are so much more popular in the summer. Getting some exercise and seeing the sights. There’s nothing wrong with that.

When you go out for a hike, you’re gonna want to have the right gear on you. You can’t just go out on a hike in the kinda clothes you’d wear to work. Maybe you could, but it would not be ideal. You want clothes that are comfortable yet durable and being that it’s the summer, clothing that won’t make you sweat while you wear them.

Luckily for you guys, there are outlets and brands that make hiking clothes for your summertime hiking needs. And in our opinion, the best of the bunch is the crop of clothing available over at lululemon. Why is that? Because lululemon makes some of the best workout gear in the world. Clothing that is equal parts comfortable, durable, and also stylish.

When you check out the items over at lululemon, you can’t go wrong. You’ll be almost stunned into silence over the level of quality contained in each item. Which is what you need when you go hiking. You don’t wanna spend money on clothes that can’t handle the rigors of a physically demanding day. And these items can more than do just that.

lululemon makes some amazing clothes. There’s no denying that. And to show you guys what the selection is like for the hikers out there, we have picked out 10 of our favorite items in the store that will help keep you cool and protected during that hike of yours. All you gotta do is scroll on down and pick out the one(s) that work best for you.