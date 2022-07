Always In Motion Boxer 5″ 5 Pack GET IT!

Lots of movement is gonna go on during your hike and you want your boys to be comfortable and properly supported. You’ll get that with these boxers from lululemon, the kind of underwear that any guy could benefit from owning.

Get It: Pick up the Always In Motion Boxer 5″ 5 Pack ($118) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!