The Best Hiking Gear for Men at lululemon That Won’t Make you Sweat

Convertible Hiking Pant 30″ GET IT!

On a hike, you would be best served at having these hiking pants on. That way you can cover your legs so the elements don’t end up scratching them up and the bugs don’t get to them. But these are also made with a mobility to them that belies how durable they are. They won’t tear on you. Plenty of pockets to carry your gear. And if the weather gets too warm for you, the knees have zippers so you can turn these pants into shorts. Perfect for any hiking collection.

Get It: Pick up the Convertible Hiking Pant 30″ ($198) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!