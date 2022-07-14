The Best Hiking Gear for Men at lululemon That Won’t Make you Sweat

Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0 GET IT!

When that trail is boiling hot, you might want to throw on this sleeveless shirt. It’s got a wide-open design that’ll keep things breezy for you so you can breathe real easy on the trail. And it’s got that lululemon craft so it won’t break down on you. With the stylish design as well, these are a great item for any guy to have in their life this summer, hiking or not.

Get It: Pick up the Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0 ($68) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!