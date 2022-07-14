The Best Hiking Gear for Men at lululemon That Won’t Make you Sweat

Ripstop Packable Hiking Anorak GET IT!

Sometimes when you’re out there on the trails, the weather can change on a dime. What was once a bright summer day can turn into a shady rainy day in no time. And if that happens, you’ll want this anorak in tow. That way you can throw it on to keep yourself from getting soaked in the rain. It’s easy to transport and very effectively waterproof. Great if and when you need it.

Get It: Pick up the Ripstop Packable Hiking Anorak ($168) at lululemon

