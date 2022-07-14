The Best Hiking Gear for Men at lululemon That Won’t Make you Sweat

Ventilated Hiking Short Sleeve Shirt GET IT!

If sleeveless isn’t the way to go for you, then you’ll want to have a good ole tee shirt in your life that can handle a hike. And this shirt from lululemon can handle a hike with ease. Ventilated so you can breathe easy, not get so weighed down with sweat. You can move real easy in this shirt and your hike will be as comfortable as possible.

Get It: Pick up the Ventilated Hiking Short Sleeve Shirt ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!