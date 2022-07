Water-Repellent Hiking Short 8″ GET IT!

If you’d rather just be comfortable in the sun, then you want shorts on. And these water-repellent shorts are going to keep you ready to go on the trail all day long. Stylish and durable, the perfect short for any hiker.

Get It: Pick up the Water-Repellent Hiking Short 8″ ($98) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!