Autumn: It seems like every year this season pops up out of nowhere, tightening its pumpkin spice-flavored grip across the northern hemisphere. But no matter how you slice it, you’re gonna have to gear up those feet with some reliable footwear. And what better way to defend your dogs than leather boots. For the guys who won’t allow rain, snow, sleet, and everything in between stop them in their tracks (or you just want some stylish boots to wear), here are a few of the best leather boots for men to buy this fall.

From chukkas to hard-working and sturdy boots you can take on a hike, these will be able to last you through the wintertime in style. And once you find the right fit for you, don’t forget to wax up and weatherproof your boots.