Beckett Simonon has been on the scene for a few years now, breathing life into the made-to-order footwear scene with a fresh release of cool-as-hell shoes and boots each month. For the unpredictable months of early autumn, its Gallagher Boot is a great way to stay warm, dry, and look stylish the entire time. Made from full-grain leather, these versatile boots offer a handsome alternative for a price that won’t drain your bank account. If you’re heading to a fancy event that isn’t boot-friendly, check out its business casual Cohen Loafer.

[$219; beckettsimonon.com]