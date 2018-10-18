Danner Forest Heights II Get It

Portland, OR-based Danner has been making some of our favorite boots for decades. And more than likely you’ve already been rocking its pairs of hiking and everyday footwear. (We wore this pair nearly all summer, from work to hiking upstate.) For something on the more formal side, try its Horween leather Forest Heights IIs that offer a bit of extra polish for days you’re wearing your suit to the office. Bonus: They’re still grippy in case you decide to take a long lunch and find a nearby trail.

[$174; danner.com]