HELM Zind Get It

Every guy should have their go-to. Go-to jacket, go-to watch, go-to sunglasses. Meet a top contender for your next go-to boot: the HELM Zind boots. This versatile leather pair can be worn with a suit as easily as it can be rocked with jeans while giving you excellent protection against the elements. This is the type of handcrafted boot that lasts—so make sure you take care of yours.

[$350; helm.com]