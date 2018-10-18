Red Wing Heritage Blacksmith Boots Get It

We’ve said it before, and it won’t be the last time, either: You will want to wear your Red Wing Heritage leather boots everywhere you go, forever. Invest in a pair of Blacksmith kicks, and you can expect these beauts to last you for years. Pro tip: We recommend going directly to a store to get your boots fitted. If you can’t make it to a physical shop, consider going down a half-size so the leather can stretch and mold to your foot.

[$300; redwingheritage.com]