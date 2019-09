Rhodes Footwear Dean Boot Get It

The Dean Boot is built for one thing and one thing only: to be the best damn everyday boot there is, one you can lace up and know it’s going to do the job and do it well. The calf leather subtly ages with a handsome patina that makes them more uniquely yours with every mile. Premium materials, fully resoleable—this is a pair of boots you can depend on for a lifetime of service.

[$220; huckberry.com]