Thursday Vanguard Boots

Back in 2014, Thursday hit the ground running by offering a huge selection of boots, shoes, briefcases, and belts for the stylish, on-the-go guy. The brand puts a major value on craftsmanship—a quality you can see and feel when slipping into the Vanguard boots. A rendition of American service boots from the 1940s, the Vanguards get hand-stitched here in the States. This pair’s water-resistant, but the studded rubber outsoles mean you can truly slip these on no matter the conditions this season.

[$265; thursdayboots.com]