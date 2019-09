Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukkas Get It

Do-it-all leather boots under $200 that are big on style but won’t hurt your feet? Enter Timberland and these simple Kendrick Waterproof Chukka boots. They support your feet with full-grain leather uppers, a comfortable footbed, and, yes, a waterproof design that’s essential on cold, rainy fall days. You can’t beat that kind of deal.

[$160; zappos.com]