The Best Men’s Amazon Prime Day 2022 Clothing Deals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content
One of the best days of the summer is upon us. And we don’t mean the official turnover from Spring to Summer or even the 4th of July. No, we mean Amazon’s Prime Day sale. And that means you can pick up all sorts of great stuff you’ve been looking for. Especially when you see the amazing Prime Day 2022 Clothing Deals.
Since Amazon is one of the best resources we have for new gear, especially clothing, then that could only stand to reason that there are some truly amazing deals going on right now. Clothing and gear that will knock your socks off. Especially if you are looking for some new socks.
Going through all of these deals can be a time suck. You want to save money but actually scrolling through is a lot more work than you’re willing to do. So to help you guys out, we’re going to lay out some of the best deals in a variety of categories.
All you need to do is keep on scrolling to see what deals are available right now. Trust us when we say that the deals are going to light up your life and make your wardrobe a whole lot more appealing. So check out these deals now and pick up some gear listed out below.
PRIME DAY SHIRT DEALS
- Save Up To 43% On The Under Armour HeatGear Armour Compression Long Sleeve T-Shirt
- Save Up To 35% On The Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
- Save Up To 47% On The Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
PRIME DAY PANTS DEALS
- Save Up To 40% On Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans
- Save Up To 17% On The Van Heusen Flex Flat Front Straight Fit Pant
- Save Up To 44% On The Dockers Relaxed Fit Signature Khaki Lux Cotton Stretch Pants
PRIME DAY SHORTS DEALS
- Save Up To 20% On The Dockers Perfect Short
- Save Up To 43% On The Levi’s 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts
- Save Up To 15% On The Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Straight Fit Cargo Shorts
PRIME DAY SHOE DEALS
- Save Up To 40% On The New Balance Caravan Moc V1 Slipper
- Save Up To 38% On The New Balance 311 V2 Sneaker
- Save Up To 30% On The Mizuno Wave Rider 24 Running Shoe
PRIME DAY ACCESSORIES DEALS
- Save Up To 20% On The Timberland PRO 40mm Workwear Leather Belt
- Save Up To 20% On The Dickies Industrial Strength Suspenders
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers
Check out The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2022
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!