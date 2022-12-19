Gift-giving is a gamble: You spend all that money on something you hope they like, often disappointed if they shelf the gift or return it. That couldn’t be more true than when gifting someone a fragrance. What smells irresistible to you may be lackluster to someone else. On top of that, few fragrances wear the same way once the scent mingles with pheromones; what works for one guy might not work for the next. Fragrances are also an investment, often $100 or triple that, depending on the quality of materials and size of the bottle. So it might seem odd we’re listing off the best men’s fragrances to gift this holiday season.

We don’t say this to deter you. (High risk, high reward, right?) We say this so you have the right information when shopping. We’re also here to guide you in the right direction.

Luckily, there are a select few scents that are (almost) universally pleasing and complementary. These easily giftable colognes and fragrances are far less of a gamble thanks to their beloved formulas. Best of all, they’re not necessarily the most popular scents on the shelf. (Meaning, you can still give them to a guy and guarantee he won’t smell like three other men in the same office.)

Read on for a list of the best men’s fragrances to gift. There’s something for all budgets and every type of guy—though we stand by our word that each of the below should work for any and all personalities.

For the Extrovert: Hermès H24

H24 is first on this list for good reason: It’s the most broadly wearable candidate of the bunch—across all scenarios—but takes an unpredictable route in doing so. Metallic notes vibrate strongly with this one, but are harmonized by floral overtures and a woody base. We recommend gifting it to extroverts, as it’s uplifting, playful, and inviting. H24 plays especially well for the dinner host, the watercooler warrior, or the job interviewee.

[$107; hermes.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!