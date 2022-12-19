Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Active Man: Imaginary Authors The Soft Lawn Get it

Whether he’s a weekend warrior or lives every day like it’s Friday, this scent breathes levity and a carefree essence into each room. It’s the fragrance equivalent to opening a window in a stuffy room: That calming breeze rights any wrongs, and instantly transports to a happy place, be it sprawled in the park, taking a forest hike, or spending quality time with the one you love. Here’s a curve ball: The secret ingredient is tennis ball essence. You know that smell of a freshly popped canister of tennis balls? It’s got that, alongside soul-soothing vetiver, oakmoss, grapefruit, and ivy.

[$95; imaginaryauthors.com]

