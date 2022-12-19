Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Cozy-Upper: Dior Sauvage Elixir Get it

If he wants something that invites proximity, Sauvage Elixir is it. A tiny spray announces itself with a spirit-warming spice blend. Cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and licorice cast a spell with woody and ambery embellishments. Heed our warning: A little goes a long way with this one, both in projection and longevity. It’s perfect for the back half of the calendar—for the nesting couple or those who are cuffing up through spring.

[$230; dior.com]

