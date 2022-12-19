Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Guy Who is Hard to Shop For: LUXSB Subscription Get it

There’s no shame in giving gift cards these days. For one, they sit lighter in the stocking (or inbox), and secondly, it gives him the chance to choose his olfactive destiny. One from LUXSB gives access to a smattering of top-shelf picks, and turns the gift into a discovery exercise—one with try-before-you-buy assurance. He’ll get to test ample samples of top brands like Ormonde Jayne, Hermetica, Parfums de Marly, Amouage, Tom Ford, YSL, and World of Chris Collins. If and when he settles on a favorite (or three), he can buy the full size, and have you to thank for the journey of self discovery.

[$45+; luxsb.com]

