Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Guy Who Thinks He Doesn't Like Fragrance: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Celestia Cologne Forte

Some guys sure are proud of how they “don’t like fragrance.” This impresses us as much as guys who “don’t do skincare” or “don’t cook.” C’mon, everyone likes smelling nice and getting compliments for it. Really, these guys are just saying they don’t like anything that smells too strong, or risks polarizing anyone. That, or they don’t want to pony up for a “fragrance.” Maybe what they need is a special-events scent, which could last them years given their conservative application. Enter Aqua Celestia Cologne Forte from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. It’s got top-shelf quality to endure steady use, and a single spray is subtle yet oh-so crisp, sweet, and musky. Others will love it, but never so much that it calls for unwanted attention. Gifting him this will level him up to the big leagues, even if he keeps it in the bullpen as a closer.

[$235; franciskurkdjian.com]

