Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Jetsetter: Fulton & Roark Hatteras Solid Fragrance Get it

Frequent travelers are often efficient and economic. They don’t want anything to hold them back in TSA, and see no point in checking a bag if everything can be condensed to a simple carryon. Solid colognes were made for these individuals: These waxy, balm-like fragrances fit in a pocket, aren’t held to some volume limit by TSA, and are easy to reapply throughout the day. Hatteras from Fulton & Roark is a favorite at Men’s Journal, for its forestry aura that also complements the depth and worldliness of your best-traveled mate. Oakmoss and vetiver give it that wet, woody zeal, while lavender and incense lend their respective buoyancy and gravity for a full-bodied finish. There’s a lot at play in this pocket-sized tin.

[$60; fultonandroark.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!