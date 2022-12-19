Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Noncommittal Guy: Snif Fragrance Trial Get it

If he likes to switch things up, then another great subscription option is a trial from Snif, which creates exciting and often unconventional scents. Snif sends full sizes and samples to subscribers each month, and the customer gets to try each one then decide which they want to keep and which to send back. This allows for a constant cologne rotation, and one guaranteed to deliver (figuratively and literally) month after month. Fan favorites are for sale in Snif’s shop, but the fun part is discovering which of Snif’s delicious options suit the wearer.

[$25+; snif.co]

