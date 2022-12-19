Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

For the Romantic: Escentric Molecules Molecule 02 Get it

While the romantic man might savor an extra glass of wine and deep conversation, his scent cuts right to the chase: Date night calls for something instantly recognizable, the olfactive mood setter akin to candlelight and Barry Manilow. That’s what Escentric Molecule achieves with Molecule 02. The lone note here is ambroxan, the tea-tinged, pine-scented cousin of amber, and it gets directly to the point for any guy on a date (whether it’s to make a great first impression or celebrate a 25th anniversary). But it’s not like other overtly carnal date-night scents. This one also has daytime appeal—a lighter, more playful take on the otherwise broody amber category.

[$140; escentric.com]

