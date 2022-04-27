The Best Men’s Watches Under $100

Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Ana-Digit Black Silicon Strap Watch GET IT!

This is a great budget option for you guys because it doesn’t look like a budget option. It’s got a great industrial look to it with that all-black design that’ll give you a little pop this summer.

Get It: Pick up the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Ana-Digit Black Silicon Strap Watch ($64 with discount code FRIEND; was $85) at Macy’s

