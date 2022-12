5. Best for Commutes: Swrve Indigo Cordura Skinny Fit Get it

The biggest gripe with mass-market biking jeans: You pedal home in a much looser pair than you started the day in. But not with Swrve. Its tough Cordura holds its shape despite offering plenty of stretch. The extra give and a higher waist in back make them ideal for even the longest bike commute.

[$100; swrve.us]

