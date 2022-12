6. Best for Motorcycle Rides: Duer Performance Denim Slim Get it

Vancouver-based Duer imparts a load of tech into workday jeans: It starts with lightweight denim, then weaves in Coolmax moisture-wicking fibers, plenty of spandex, and a silver-based, stink-fighting antimicrobial. The result is flexible enough that you can go on a motorcycle tour without feeling restricted.

[$129; shopduer.com]

