9. Best for Climbing: Black Diamond Mission Wool Denim

These dark indigo or gray washed jeans are designed for cragging, with pocket placement that keeps harness compatibility in mind, so you can access what you need at a moment’s notice. Come cooler weather, the 16 percent wool, which sits next to your skin, keeps you warm and dry while an articulated knee and elastane add mobility. Caught in a pop-up shower? The DWR finish can keep your pants relatively dry.

[$160; blackdiamondequipment.com]

