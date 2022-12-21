4. Best for Traveling: Levi’s 502 Taper Fit Flex Get it

Don’t underestimate how helpful the right pair of jeans can be as you head to the airport. The famous red tab on these Levi’s mask their techy fabric. Nearly 30 percent Lyocell makes the denim softer and able to wick moisture better after sprinting through terminals. Elastane weaved in with the cotton adds stretch to the streamlined, tapered leg shape that works cuffed or uncuffed.

[$98; levi.com]

