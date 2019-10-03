



A shell jacket doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. It can singlehandedly keep your runs, hikes, and time on the mountain from becoming a sufferfest, simply by keeping you dry, dumping excess heat and moisture, and adding an extra layer of warmth when you need it.

A great shell can handle fall’s mixed bag of weather—from sunny and dry to damp and chilly. And some of our favorites of fall 2019 wear like, well, typical outdoor jackets, boosting their versatility. They can even be layered up when the temperature drops to chase the chill.

1. Cirque Shell from Black Diamond Equipment

If your fall involves technical hiking or adventures that need a full range of movement, the elastane in the Cirque Shell’s double-weave nylon outer layer stretches four ways, so it won’t hold you back.

[$175; blackdiamondequipment.com]