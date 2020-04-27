A basic shampoo-conditioner-bodywash combo will de-grime you but not much more. Post-workout, you want to feel like you’ve gotten a good sweat—not look it. If you need to look presentable after having really gotten after it, you’ll need additional top-to-tail help. Here are the products that’ll have you feeling and looking fresh faster.

It’s common to continue sweating an hour or two post-workout, since body temps take a while to settle back to normal—including on the scalp. Duke Cannon News Anchor Quick Fix Dry Shampoo ($15) has tapioca starch to sop up oil and wheat protein to strengthen hair. Wash your face in 10 seconds using a textured Koa Balancing Toner ($22) pad, which exfoliates skin and helps kill bacteria that can lead to breakouts.

Susanne Kaufmann After Shave Balm ($74) has witch hazel to calm redness and inflammation from shaving (especially if you’re using cheap, disposable razors), plus marigold extract for moisture. To avoid sweating through a shirt, fast-absorbing Lululemon Selfcare Speed Up Cool Down Body Lotion ($34) helps chill you down while hydrating skin. A dollop of Triumph & Disaster Ponsonby Pomade Little Puck ($12) keeps hairstyles in place, and flax oil balances out the scalp. Bravo Sierra Deodorant ($10) may be all-natural, but the woodsy-smelling stuff is strong, so you won’t need to reapply.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!