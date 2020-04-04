The Best Pullovers and Hoodies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable

People have been wearing pullovers and hoodies for a long time. The “hood” sewn onto a garment can be traced back to medieval times, with monks’ cowls. Known for living an ascetic life in solitary, monks are the original masters of social isolation. In times with much less pandemic pandemonium, hoodies and pullovers have been a comfort garment, whether you wear them at home or out on a chilly climbing belay, windy boat ride, or busy errand run.

With many nations on lockdown and others practicing severe social distancing, a good pullover/hoody is our go-to piece any time we leave the house—or simply need that extra level of comfort. These are some of the best pullovers to isolate in, and when we finally flatten that curve, these pieces will undoubtedly remain essentials in our adventure kits.

