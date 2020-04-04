The Best Pullovers and Hoodies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable

Carhartt WIP Nimbus Pullover Get It

Carhartt WIP (Work In Progress) is the streetwear arm of Carhartt (think Carhartt Europe of yesteryear, Beastie Boys style). WIP makes Carhartt pieces with a twist and does cool collabs with brands like AWAKE. WIP’s Nimbus Pullover is a modern take on a classic pullover made with a Nylon Supplex. It’s more of a city jacket, but it’s durable and perfect for traveling.

[$198; us.carhartt-wip.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!