The Best Pullovers and Hoodies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable

Patagonia R1 Hoody

Patagonia’s fleeces have been tried and true for years—accompanying us on ski tours, multi-pitch climbs, boating trips and everything in between. Over these years, Patagonia has pefected their thermal fleece fits and developed more recycled materials. Its current R1 is made with a 93 percent recycled polyester. The R1 hoodie is a snug, cozy layer for any outdoor activity, but is also a comforting piece to wear around the house.

[$199; patagonia.com]

