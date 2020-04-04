The Best Pullovers and Hoodies for Staying Warm, Dry, and Comfortable

Warmth: Fohen Robson Hoody Get It

This is one of the nicest hoodies we have ever worn. Made with a soft, yet durable Japanese face fabric treated with DWR, and stuffed with 800-fill responsibly sourced down, the Robson hoody is warm and cozy. It has laser-cut armpit venting which breathes well on hard hikes—more than any other down hoody we’ve worn. It is also easy to find yourself wearing it around the house.

[$260; wearfoehn.com]

